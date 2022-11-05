The deputy's patrol vehicle appeared to be split in half due to the impact of the crash. He struck the back of the parked 18-wheeler with the front left of his SUV.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy died Wednesday after clipping the back of an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder of SH-249/Tomball Parkway near Spring Cypress, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The deputy was identified as 27-year-old Robert Adam Howard. He has been with HCSO since 2019 and served in the department's gang unit. It's unknown how long he has been in law enforcement.

"Our hearts are broken," Gonzalez said after announcing Howard's death. "We're devasted we are losing such a great teammate described as a workhorse ... described as having a great personality, funny and just outgoing."

Gonzalez said Howard was driving in the northbound lanes of Tomball Parkway, getting ready to begin an operation, when he clipped the back of the 18-wheeler. The impact of the crash appeared to have caused Howard's patrol unit to split in half.

It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of HCSO Deputy Robert Adam Howard (27). https://t.co/XqiKLUQmGz — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 11, 2022

Video from the crash scene showed the entire left side of his vehicle jammed into the back of the big rig. The other part of Howard's vehicle was found on the side of the highway, completely mangled.

Gonzalez called the crash "horrific" and "devastating" and said Howard showed no signs of life pretty quickly.

The driver of the 18-wheeler has not been identified and their condition is unknown.

Howard leaves behind a wife, two children — a 2-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son — a mother and father, a sister and his family in blue.

Gonzalez said as Howard left for work Wednesday morning, he played with his 2-year-old daughter.

"When we lose a deputy, it's not only a loss for the agency, it's also a loss for the community because we lost one more crime fighter ... one more hero that puts their life on the line every day," Gonzalez said.

Howard grew up in Jersey Village and went to Cy Woods High School, Gonzalez said.

All of the northbound lanes of the Tomball Parkway near Spring Cypress remain closed.

A second HCSO deputy, who was riding on a motorcycle, was injured during Howard's escort to the hospital. That deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries. Gonzalez said they are expected to be OK.