Here's how much cheaper it'll be to drive on Harris County toll roads starting Monday

A price reduction approved in January goes into effect on Labor Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Starting Monday, driving on toll roads across the Houston area will be a little cheaper. That’s because a reduced rate goes into effect on Labor Day.

Back in January, Harris County commissioners unanimously voted to drop the prices of tolls across several tolling points.

Editor's note: Video above is from January when the rate decrease was approved

Once the reduced rates kick in, drivers of vehicle with two axels will see a 10 percent discount on tolls. That’s for if you drive on the Sam Houston Tollway, part of Westpark Tollway, and the Hardy Toll Road. The Katy Freeway toll lanes are not included.

To reflect the new rates, signs will be going up across toll plazas and entry/exit ramps, which means there will be some brief closures starting September 3 to put them there. You can see a list of dates and times of closures here.

Other changes for drivers with EZ Tags include

The minimum prepaid toll balance (Also known as the rebill amount), will be $10 for up to two vehicles, down from $20.

There will be no charge for up to eight new EZ TAGs. Each tag after that will be $2

EZ TAG agreements are going digital and will no longer be mailed to users. Drivers can review the updated user agreement here.

Related Articles Next time you buy a vehicle, it may not come with a paper license plate