New Temple sports bar will bring soccer to Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — The World Cup is coming up so the soccer bug is naturally coming to Temple, Texas in the form of a brand new sports bar.

'Hat Trick' is coming to North Main Street in Temple and will feature two indoor soccer fields for training and recreational or competitive games.

"Here we have the idea of eat, drink and play. We're gonna have some indoor soccer fields in the back where we're gonna do training sessions for children of all ages," Owner Manuel Velazquez said.

Velazquez also serves as the GM for the local semi-pro Temple Coyotes FC soccer club. He says he's seen that the Temple community has been receptive to the team and hopes the sports bar is another opportunity to grow the game in Central Texas.

Velazquez says anyone with concerns about mixing soccer and alcohol need not worry.

He says Hat Trick is a family oriented business and will always be about good clean fun. Training for kids, games and tournaments for adults, or just a casual family night out can all be had under one roof.

"We are a place where you can come maybe grab a drink or grab a bite but at the same time have your child get in a training session," Velazquez said. "So it's designed to allow people to come here as a family and have a good time no matter what."