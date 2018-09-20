Wine and chocolate are two things a lot of people share a love for. Beginning Friday in Salado, the town will host a number of different events centered on the delicious sustenance.
Salado Winery will host a grape stomp competition and invite pairs to see who can create the most juice. They will also have a costume competition to see who can best look like Lucille Ball from her famous stomping scene.
Alexander's Distillery will hold a four-course dinner featuring a coffee smoked beef tenderloin, quail mole, and a chocolate cinnamon-spiked cheesecake.
Mud Pies Pottery, Salado Library and the Stagecoach Inn will have events on over the weekend.
