Wine and chocolate are two things a lot of people share a love for. Beginning Friday in Salado, the town will host a number of different events centered on the delicious sustenance.

Salado Winery will host a grape stomp competition and invite pairs to see who can create the most juice. They will also have a costume competition to see who can best look like Lucille Ball from her famous stomping scene.

Alexander's Distillery will hold a four-course dinner featuring a coffee smoked beef tenderloin, quail mole, and a chocolate cinnamon-spiked cheesecake.

Mud Pies Pottery, Salado Library and the Stagecoach Inn will have events on over the weekend.

For all details on the weekend events, click here.

© 2018 KCEN