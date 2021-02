Ivan Riojas is 15-years-old, as black hair, brown eyes, is 5'7" and weighs about 160 pounds.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is searching for Ivan Riojas, a 15-year-old from Killeen. He has been missing since December 15.

Riojas has black hair, brown eyes, is 5'7" and weighs about 160 pounds.

Riojas may be in the company of an adult woman. He could still be in the local area or he may travel to San Marcos.

If you have any information regarding Ivan Riojas, please call 911 or 1-800-843-5678.