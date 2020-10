Lucas Hicksmack, 22, was last seen around 12 p.m. on Monday at a relative's home on Montague Village, West Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Service is asking for information about missing person Lucas Hicksmack

According to Fort Hood, Hicksmack has several medical conditions and may be disoriented. He was last seen wearing grey Nike sweatpants and a T-shirt.

If you see this man, please contact the Fort Hood DES Police Desk at (254)288-1131.