14-year old boy has been missing since May 7

WACO, Texas — The National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children is still searching for Timothy Davis, a 14-year old boy from Waco.

Davis stands a 5'9" tall and weighs 119 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He may still be in the area or could be in the Bellmead, TX area.

If you know where he is or have any information on his whereabouts, call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). You can also call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.