x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Have you seen this person? Bosque County Sheriff's Office looking for robbery suspect

The robbery occurred at the Lake Stop convenience store in Laguna Park around 8:20 p.m., per the police.
Credit: Bosque County Sheriff's Office

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — The Bosque County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying a male suspect in a robbery that happened Saturday night.

The robbery occurred at the Lake Stop convenience store in Laguna Park around 8:20 p.m., per the police.

Credit: Bosque County Sheriff's Office

According to police, a male wearing a mask and a black hoodie entered the store and approached the counter and demanded the stores bank bag.  

After taking the money bag, the suspect exited the store and left the area on foot, police added. 

No vehicle description is available at this time. 

If anyone has information regarding this suspect, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2362. 

Credit: Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Bosque County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Have you seen this person? Temple Police looking for robbery suspect

RELATED: 'It's horrifying': Woman, dog dragged several feet by vehicle after purse-snatching in Houston

In Other News

Baylor travels to Kansas State