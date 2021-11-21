Have you seen this person? Bosque County Sheriff's Office looking for robbery suspect

The robbery occurred at the Lake Stop convenience store in Laguna Park around 8:20 p.m., per the police.

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — The Bosque County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying a male suspect in a robbery that happened Saturday night.

According to police, a male wearing a mask and a black hoodie entered the store and approached the counter and demanded the stores bank bag.

After taking the money bag, the suspect exited the store and left the area on foot, police added.

No vehicle description is available at this time.