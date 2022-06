MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON: TPD is searching for 55-year-old Viktoria Bowman. She is 5’4, 100 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at 4 p.m. at 2401 S. 31st St. wearing a white gown and jeans. If you have info on her whereabouts, please contact TPD: 254-298-5500. pic.twitter.com/DnnSyR5YpZ