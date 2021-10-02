Have you seen this person? Temple Police looking for robbery suspect

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a robbery that happened Saturday morning.
According to Temple PD, the robbery happen in the 600 block of North 3rd Street.
Police say the suspect entered the store around 1:30 a.m. wearing all black. The suspect threatened a clerk with a knife and took an unknown amount of cash from the register before leaving, per the police.
No injuries were reported.
The police are asking the public if they know any information to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.