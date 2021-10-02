Have you seen this person? Temple Police looking for robbery suspect

According to Temple PD, the robbery happen in the 600 block of North 3rd Street.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a robbery that happened Saturday morning.

Police say the suspect entered the store around 1:30 a.m. wearing all black. The suspect threatened a clerk with a knife and took an unknown amount of cash from the register before leaving, per the police.

No injuries were reported.