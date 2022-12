'Porch piracy' is considered a felony offense in the state of Texas, according to police.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help in locating a man who was stealing packages off a resident's porch.

If you or anyone you know has information on the identity of the man below, give Investigator Gowan a call at 254-933-5442.

Help us find this porch pirate. Any information please call us. Posted by Bell County Sheriff's Department on Friday, December 16, 2022