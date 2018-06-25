Special needs children and adults can get in Hawaiian Falls free Saturday as the park is hosting Champions Day.

Champions and their family members will have exclusive access and use of the park from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The parks will open to the public at 10:30 a.m.

Champions and caregivers can stay all day at no additional cost.

The company said to be sensitive to Champions’ needs, music will be turned down and more staff will be there to assist families.

Hawaiian Falls Champions Day

When: Saturday, June 30, 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

8:30 a.m. – Gate opens to special needs children and their families.

10 a.m. – Gate opens for season passholders.

10:30 a.m. – Gate opens to the public.

Where: 900 Lake Shore Dr., Waco

Cost: Free for special needs children or adults.

$10 for family members or caregivers (up to 4 people per Champion)

