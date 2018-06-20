Hawaiian Falls wants the public to come to the park Thursday as they will help attempt to set a new record for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

There is no cost for the swim lesson participant or spectators and all ages are invited to participate.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 21 and participants must register by 8:30 a.m.

Swim lesson participants and spectators can buy a special discounted ticket online for $19.99, which allows them to stay and play all day, park officials said.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson will begin at 8:30 a.m. Over the course of 24 hours, the park said thousands of participants will take part at hundreds of locations in more than 20 countries on five continents. The lesson runs 20 minutes from start to finish.

The inaugural event established the 2010 Guinness World Record for the largest simultaneous swimming lesson to build awareness about the importance of teaching children to swim to prevent drowning.

Last year, 41,068 kids and adults participated in WLSL events in 26 countries, from waterparks across America to swim schools in India, Jamaica, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, the UAE and South Korea.

They all taught the same swimming lesson with one message: Swimming Lessons Save Lives.

The World Health Organization estimates drowning is one of the top five causes of death for people ages one to 14-years-old in 48 of the 85 countries it monitors around the globe. The park said swimming is a vital life-saving skill and drowning is preventable.

To register for the event, click here.

To learn more about The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, click here.

© 2018 KCEN