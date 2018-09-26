TEMPLE, Texas — The potentially hazardous material found in a vehicle outside Baylor Scott & White Hospital Wednesday did not pose a threat to the public, officials said.

Members of the security team at the hospital called the Temple Police Department around 8:15 a.m. to report a suspicious material outside the emergency room.

Officers found a gray BMW X3 with possible hazardous material inside, investigators said.

Parts of the lot were closed as Temple police investigated.

A Department of Public Safety team was called to clean up.

It is unclear how the material got there.

The investigation is ongoing.

Make it easy to stay up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the KCENTV app now!

Have a news tip? Email news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KCEN