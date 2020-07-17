"He had a big heart" | Help solve the murder of Lou Busby, III

Busby was shot December 28 after attending a house party in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Lou Busby, III was a young man with an incredibly big heart and would do anything he could for anyone who needed help, including someone he just met. Busby was killed in December last year after being shot and the Bell County Crime Stoppers needs you help to find his killer.

At approximately 1:03 a.m., the Killeen Police Department was dispatched to the 4100 block of Stan Schlueter Loop in reference to a crash and when they arrived, the found Busby suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle.

The investigation determined that Busby was attending a party in a newly constructed residence with several area high school students and when he left the party, several shots were fired. Witnesses told officers that an older white sedan was in the area at the same time as the crash.

On Wednesday, December 31, 2019, 19-year old Busby died from his injuries at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. Detectives are looking for an older white sedan, possibly a Honda.

If you have any information or if you think you may have seen something, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477). All information is kept confidential. Any information you have that leads to the arrest(s) of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.