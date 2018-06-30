Three people were killed when a pickup truck and van collided in Hill County Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The accident happened on State Highway 174 near the town of Blum at around 4 p.m. According to DPS, a Dodge pickup coming south drove into the northbound lanes hitting a Chevrolet van.

The driver and passenger in the Dodge died at the scene. The driver of the van died at Baylor Scott and White - Hillcrest in Waco, according to DPS. Several other people in the van were taken to Baylor Scott and White - Hillcrest with various injuries.

The victims' families had not been notified as of Friday night. DPS said the accident remained under investigation.

Custom

© 2018 KCEN