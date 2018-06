Two people were seriously injured Friday morning when their vehicles collided on New Road in Waco, police said.

Sgt. Patrick Swanton said one of the vehicles veered into the oncoming lane and ran into the other vehicle head-on around 8:30 a.m.. The drivers of both vehicles, both of them males, were taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital.

New Road between I-35 and Bagby Ave. was closed for several hours.

