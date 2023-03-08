x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Head-on crash in Milam County leaves one dead, another injured

According to police, a 20-year-old man is in the hospital with injuries.

More Videos

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS announced that a head-on collision has left 61-year-old Haider Ali Mamin dead and a 20-year-old injured on Wednesday, Aug. 2. 

According to DPS, the crash happened at around 3:50 p.m. on Farm to Market 485, about one-and-a-half miles east of Branchville. 

Texas DPS says Mamin was traveling east in a 2014 Chevrolet Express on FM 485 when they swerved into the opposite lane to avoid collision. 

At this time, DPS says the 20-year-old man driving west on FM 485 in a 2017 Dodge Durango swerved as well, causing a deadly crash. 

According to DPS, Mamin was pronounced dead at the scene and the 20-year-old was transported to the hospital with injuries. 

Texas DPS says this crash is still under investigation and there is no other information available at this time. 

Related Articles

Also on KCENTV.com:

Before You Leave, Check This Out