Head-on crash in Milam County leaves one dead, another injured

According to police, a 20-year-old man is in the hospital with injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS announced that a head-on collision has left 61-year-old Haider Ali Mamin dead and a 20-year-old injured on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

According to DPS, the crash happened at around 3:50 p.m. on Farm to Market 485, about one-and-a-half miles east of Branchville.

Texas DPS says Mamin was traveling east in a 2014 Chevrolet Express on FM 485 when they swerved into the opposite lane to avoid collision.

At this time, DPS says the 20-year-old man driving west on FM 485 in a 2017 Dodge Durango swerved as well, causing a deadly crash.

According to DPS, Mamin was pronounced dead at the scene and the 20-year-old was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Texas DPS says this crash is still under investigation and there is no other information available at this time.