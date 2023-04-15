Portions of Speedway Kroger closed after 'rodent activity found throughout establishment'

A health department spokesperson said the store on Crawfordsville Road was inspected on April 13 "after a complaint of rodent activity."

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Public health authorities closed sections of a Speedway grocery store Thursday after an inspector reported finding mouse droppings in the store.

A Marion County Public Health Department spokesperson said the Kroger at 5718 Crawfordsville Road was inspected on April 13 "after a complaint of rodent activity."

According to the inspection report, rodent activity was "found throughout (the) establishment, including but not limited to: the grocery sales floor at the chip shelving and under bread shelving, in housewares on various levels of shelving and on the floor, and in the bakery under the tables and by the walk in cooler/freezer."

Three aisles, the bakery and deli were ordered to close until passing inspection and approval from the health department.

The rest of the store is still open, the spokesperson said.

The inspection report indicated the store's manager stated they were aware of rodent issues and were working on repairs, monitoring and cleaning.

A reinspection is scheduled for Thursday, April 20.

On Sunday, a Kroger spokesperson provided the following statement: