Health experts encourage people to get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine if they are overdue

WACO, Texas — The number of people skipping the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has grown. In Texas, according to the Department of State Health Services 8.9% of Texans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine skipped their second shot as of June 27, which is more than 1.2 million people.

As of July 1, 54.9% of the U.S. population, 48% of Texas, and 39% of the McLennan County population that is 12 years and older is fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Zach Sartor at Waco Family Medicine said until you're fully vaccinated you are at risk of infection.

"Folks who receive one shot get some protection against the virus but folks that receive both shots are close to 100% covered against infection and severe infection in particular," Sartor said.

He added that getting both doses is critical in the effort to fight COVID-19.

"The biggest concern with not getting that second shot is that you are not as fully protected against the COVID virus, and in particular the rise in the Delta variant," Sartor said.

According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. offer protection against all known variants, including the Delta variant.

Sartor said there's concern that only getting one shot is not as protective against the Delta variant as getting both.

So, if you're overdue for your second dose it's not too late to get it.