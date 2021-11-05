Healthy Families Expo to be held at Waco Family Medicine

The event will feature health screenings, food trucks and a community art project on Saturday, June 6.

WACO, Texas — Waco Family Medicine and Texas AHEC East-Waco Region is inviting the community to their Healthy Families Expo on Saturday, June 6 with the goal of connecting area residents with health resources.

The event will feature health screenings, food trucks and a community art project. The health portion will include screenings for blood pressure, vision, blood glucose and BMI checks.

Educational and and interactive services from WIC, Care Net, EOAC Head Start, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, VOICE, Greater Waco Legal Services, McLennan County Indigent Care and more will be at the event. Resources and activities will also be available in Spanish for the community's Hispanic residents.

Waco Family Medicine said the event was planned to promote holistic individual, family and community well-being in Central Texas. In addition to screenings and health information, the services at the expo help address issues like food security, educational support and legal help.