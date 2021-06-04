Free health screenings at Healthy Families Expo in Waco this Saturday

The event is a COVID-19 safe outdoor event running from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will have food trucks and a fun community project, too.

WACO, Texas — Both English speaking and Spanish speaking Wacoans can get a free health screening while enjoying food and fun activities this Saturday at Waco Family Medicine, 1600 Providence Dr.

The clinic, along with Texas AHEC East-Waco Region, are hosting a Healthy Families Expo, which is a COVID-19 safe outdoor event running from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It will feature food trucks and a community art project.