Healthy Families Expo held in Waco

WACO, Texas — The Healthy Families Expo sponsored by Waco Family Medicine and Texas AHEC East Waco Region was held Saturday morning.

It provided people with an opportunity to get screened for BMI, vision, blood pressure and blood glucose.

The event was the first of its kind but organizers are hoping that they can turn this into an annual function. They hoped to raise awareness about the importance of preventative care.

"We really want to emphasize that preventative care, people establishing that relationship with the doctor, doing some health screenings, having access to those preventative care resources is so important," Emilie Cunningham, director of women and children at Waco Family Medicine, said.

During the pandemic, health professionals saw a drop in visits to the doctor, and they were hoping to change that.

"So many people were foregoing those health tests, health screenings, not going to their regular physician," said Ashley Bearden, executive director of Texas AHEC East Waco Region. "So it's just so important to come out here or get another appointment with your primary case physician."