Healthy ways to manage seasonal depression, anxiety and stress

WACO, Texas — During what's called the most wonderful time of year, some are experiencing the 'winter blues' known as seasonal depression or an array of mental health issues.

Katie Chadwell a therapist at the Heart of Texas Region MHMR said it's quite common during the holiday season.

"When we're talking about seasonal depression and anxiety there's a lot of things that can lead to that," Chadwell said.

While the time change and not having enough sunlight is one of the reasons, Chadwell said the biggest is having really high expectations during the holidays.

"We have this societal expectation that we're supposed to be happy and jolly and you know thinking of other people and we're not supposed to be thinking of ourselves and focusing on our own feelings," Chadwell said, "and I think sometimes that causes people to suppress those feelings and then they build up, they build up, they build up and eventually you get this explosion."

This season can also be especially difficult for those who've lost loved ones.

"That's really hard for people who are experiencing any kind of grief and loss. That's a time when a lot of those feelings are really fresh and triggered," Chadwell said.

Since we're in the final stretch of the year Chadwell said many of us are feeling worn out and have extended fatigue because of the pandemic. So she recommends taking some time for yourself.

"Self care is not selfish, it's self preserving and so really during this time yes we wanna give to other people, we wanna give gifts, we wanna you be thoughtful, but at the same time you have to be thoughtful of yourself," Chadwell said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health issues and would like to talk with someone you can call the Crisis Emergency Line: 1-866-752-3451.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255