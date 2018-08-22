COMANCHE, Texas — The second day of Joe Bryan’s evidentiary hearing wrapped up in Comanche Tuesday after his defense team called seven witnesses.

The first witness was former District Attorney Andy McMullen who prosecuted Bryan in 1986 and again in his retrial in 1989.

Former DA Andy McMullen who prosecuted convicted killer Joe Bryan in 1986 takes stand in evidentiary hearing on Aug. 21, 2018.

McMullen first answered questions about the special prosecutor in the case, Gary Lewellen.

McMullen said Lewellen was an active lawyer in the area and they had worked together several times, but “never as a special prosecutor, probably as an adversary.”

Bryan’s attorney, Jessi Freud, asked McMullen why Lewellen, a private attorney, was selected as the special prosecutor.

McMullen said his job as a district attorney was busy and he couldn’t be everywhere he needed to be at once.

When Mickey Bryan was murdered, McMullen admitted he needed help.

Freud then asked if Charlie Blue, Mickey Bryan’s brother, had selected or suggested Lewellen become the special prosecutor.

“Charlie Blue had nothing to do with selection. Charlie Blue didn’t select the prosecutor, I did,” McMullen said.

McMullen admitted to knowing Lewellen was hired by Mickey Bryan’s family, which led to Joe Bryan’s attorneys believing he deserves a new trial.

They claim Lewellen being paid by Mickey Bryan’s family could have implied guilt to the jury or tainted their opinion of Joe Bryan. McMullen tells a different tale.

McMullen said he believes Lewellen being paid by the family looked bad on the state and did not reflect poorly on Bryan’s case.

The hearing took a turn when Bryan’s attorneys spent the afternoon asking several witnesses about former Clifton police officer Dennis Dunlap.

He killed himself in 1996, but was named the prime suspect in connection with another woman's death in Clifton in 1985.

17-year-old Judy Whitley was found dead on June 20.

Former Texas Ranger Joe Wylie was the lead investigator on Whitley’s death.

Whitley's body was found in a wooded area of town after she was reported missing the night before.

Wylie said Whitely was found face down with her arms stretched above her head and she was naked except for her socks.

When Freud asked if Dunlap was a suspect in her killing, Wylie said, “yes.”

He went on to say he’d had numerous complaints about Dunlap stalking young girls and that he took Dunlap to Waco for a polygraph test, which was inconclusive.

Wylie said he felt “suspicious” of Dunlap regarding Whitley, but he had no real evidence and the case remained unsolved until Dunlap’s suicide when he was named the killer.

Bryan’s attorney called four different women to the stand to talk about their experiences with Dunlap.

They all said they’d had run-ins with the officer and felt scared of him.

Cindy Kinser, who left Clifton in 1985, had the most intense interaction with Dunlap.

She siad he stalked her, made sexual advances toward her and followed her so much that she feared for her life.

She reported her fears to the police, but nothing was done.

She said she's telling her story to the court for the first time because she believes Dunlap should have been considered a suspect in Mickey Bryan’s murder too.

The evidentiary hearing is expected to wrap up Wednesday.

Judge Doug Shaver will then be able to make a recommendation to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals about whether he believes Bryan should get a new trial.

