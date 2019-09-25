WACO, Texas —
The 2019 Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo will be taking place October 3-13. The fair will be held at the Extraco Events Center in Waco
Presented by H-E-B, the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo celebrates their 67th anniversary in 2019.
The rodeo, concerts, and carnival are just a few of the attractions at the fair this year.
For tickets and a full list of events you can click here to go to their website.
