WACO, Texas —

The 2019 Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo will be taking place October 3-13. The fair will be held at the Extraco Events Center in Waco

Presented by H-E-B, the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo celebrates their 67th anniversary in 2019.

The rodeo, concerts, and carnival are just a few of the attractions at the fair this year.

For tickets and a full list of events you can click here to go to their website.

Popular stories:

Professor Matthew McConaughey's UT salary revealed

WATCH: State continues calling witnesses in Amber Guyger murder trial

'You slayed my song:' Killeen singer turns chairs on ‘The Voice’ with John Legend's ‘Preach’