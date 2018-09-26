WACO, Texas — The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo returned to Waco Thursday.

The fair kicked off Oct. 4 and will run through Oct. 13 and features family-friendly activities throughout the days like food, rides and music including performances from Kevin Fowler and Koe Wetzel.

There will also be special discounted like Military Appreciation Night, Faith and Family Day where participants get admission will be free before 11 a.m. as well as a pancake breakfast and church service.

