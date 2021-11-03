Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center awarded with Texas-Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic title

The center said this certification enhances its commitment to delivering innovative behavioral health, substance use disorder and developmental disability services.

WACO, Texas — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission officially awarded the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center the title of a Texas-Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.

The State of Texas has encouraged all 39 Texas Community Centers to achieve CCBHC status before September 2021. The Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center is the 24th in the state to receive Texas-CCHBC certification.

The center said this certification enhances its commitment to delivering innovative and cutting-edge behavioral health, substance use disorder and developmental disability services within its six-county region. These counties include Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone and McLennan Counties.

The CCBHC model moves the 52-year-old agency from a performance or hour-based service model to an outcome-based model. It will now incorporate physical healthcare as well as the following:

Care coordination across settings and providers across the full spectrum of physical health services, both acute and chronic, and behavioral health care

Availability and accessibility of services that are not based on the consumer’s ability to pay or place of residence

Customized care where the consumer is actively involved and has the ability to self-direct services, having maximum choice and control over their services

“Our staff has worked diligently on this goal since applying for CCBHC status in March 2020,” MHMR Spokesman Vince Erickson said. “Our Center, as the Local Mental Health Authority, will continue to lead the way through the CCBHC model to provide high-quality, coordinated care that is accessible and efficient.”

The center was also recently awarded a nearly $4 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in anticipation of CCBHC certification. This grant will make more mental health and substance use services and staff available under the CCBHC model immediately.

The Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center’s CCBHC certification will be in effect from February 2021 through February 2024.