Heart of Texas Goodwill offering Job Opportunities Bootcamp

The week-long workshop starts with job search, resume writing, mock interviews, and job skills training to help you get and keep the job.

WACO, Texas — The Heart of Texas Goodwill is offering a free 5-day intensive Job Opportunity Boot Camp that provides everything people need to know to get and keep a job.

"That is really a class focused on helping people really get going on their job search and have gained all the skills they need to be successful within that job search," Leah Berry said, the mission services director.

The week-long workshop is done in partnership with McLennan Community College. The training starts with job search, resume writing, one-on-one help with updating or creating a brand new resume, interview and self-presentation tips, tricks and resources, mock interviews with local employers, and Job skills training to help you retain the job.

"Once you found that job how do you retain it, how do you keep it. So how do you read a pay stub, how do you show up to work every day, how do you maintain a positive attitude and all those skills you need in order to keep that job for a long period of time," Berry said.

During the pandemic they shifted to virtual services. More than 1,300 people have accessed their virtual services site and about 900 people used their new virtual training platform. Now they're doing hybrid and Berry said they hope people take advantage of the free training.

"I've had people that are just starting out in their job and their career and people who have worked for years and just need a little bit of help refreshing their résumé and getting started with applying online because it is a different world out there now," Berry said.

To register call the Waco Job Connection: 254-753-7337

Visit their site and sign up online: https://sites.google.com/view/hotgwonline/job-seekers/instructor-led-classes