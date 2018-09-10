TEMPLE, Texas — There is a 90 percent chance of severe showers and thunderstorms Tuesday with temperatures near 83.

Rainfall amounts could be between a half and three-quarters of an inch.

Keep a check on radar here.

We’ll see southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m.

We can expect partly cloudy skies overnight, with a low around 60.

With a 60 percent chance of rain around midnight, another half to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.

