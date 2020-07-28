HEB to announce initiative to help fight hunger in Texas

As the need grows during the COVID-19 crisis, H-E-B launches effort to benefit Feeding Texas and food banks across the state

TEXAS, USA — As Texas continues to grapple with the coronavirus, H-E-B is looking to give back and feed Texans who are struggling to make ends meet. They plan to do so in a joint press conference with Feeding Texas and its network of food banks across the state.

According to H-E-B, hunger has doubled in Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic and there is no better time than now to step and help those who need it and provide nutritious food to “out most vulnerable communities.”

The initiative will be announced during a Zoom-style press conference tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. and we will bring you the very latest on the initiative and what it means for Texans, as soon as it becomes available.