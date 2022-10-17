Here's when H-E-B is opening its new store in Plano

The popular San Antonio-based grocer is opening another Collin County location soon.

PLANO, Texas — Another H-E-B grocery store is opening soon in Collin County. Now we know the exact date.

The popular San Antonio-based grocer announced Monday that its new store in Plano will open Nov. 2 at 6 a.m.

And yes, you'll probably find people waiting at the doors at 6 a.m.

When H-E-B opened its Frisco store last month, customers camped outside the store for 12 hours before the doors opened. And when 6 a.m. arrived, a crush of people filed into the store, where they were met with gift baskets and a marching band.

The Plano store will be located at 6001 Preston Road, at the intersection of Spring Creek Parkway.

The 118,000-square-foot store will feature a full-service pharmacy, a barbecue restaurant and curbside and home delivery. H-E-B also on Monday announced that customers can begin scheduling curbside pickup orders at the Plano store at 1 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The H-E-B openings in Collin County are notable, as they've marked the grocer's first push into the most-populated areas of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.