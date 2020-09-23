H-E-B to expand Temple distribution center

The planned expansion is set to increase the facility's warehouse and operations capacity, with construction set to start by the end of the year.

TEMPLE, Texas — H-E-B's distribution facility in Temple has been approved for an expansion that will grow the facility from 800,000 square feet to over one million square feet, according to the Temple Economic Development Corporation.

The facility expansion will allow the grocery giant to expand warehouse capacity and operations. Currently in the permit stage of the expansion, construction is set to begin by the end of the year with an anticipated completion date in 2021.

“We are thrilled that H-E-B has decided to grow their operations here in Temple, Texas” Adrian Cannady, President and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation, said in a press release. “Temple is a highly strategic area for businesses looking to serve the largest metropolitan markets in Texas.”

The distribution facility in Temple supports more than 50 H-E-B stores across the region, from Austin to Dallas, and has been operating in Temple since 2010.