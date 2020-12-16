Hello Bello | Baby care product company expanding to Waco with diaper distribution center

Hello Bello, founded by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, will open a diaper distribution center that will bring 110 jobs to Waco.

WACO, Texas — Hello Bello, a brand of baby and family care consumer products co-founded by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, is saying hello to Central Texas.

The company announced Wednesday it will open its first wholly-owned diaper distribution and manufacturing center in Waco.

According to a press release from the Waco Chamber of Commerce, the facility will be at the former Domtar facility at 2101 Texas Central Parkway. It was expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.

"The City of Waco is pleased to welcome Hello Bello to our community," said Waco Mayor Dillon Meek. "This is an exciting announcement, primarily because of the 110 full-time, quality jobs and more than $31M in capital investment."

The company manufactures and distributes a variety of family essentials, including diapers, wipes, toiletries, cleaning supplies, seasonal goods and more to leading retailers in the U.S. and Canada, including Walmart.

"As two Texas natives, we’re thrilled to bring a piece of our Hello Bello business and invest in Waco and the Texas community,” said Sean Kane and Jay McGraw, Co-CEO’s, Hello Bello. “As our company continues to experience significant growth, this new next-generation facility will allow us to scale operations while ensuring the premium quality, affordable pricing and superior service our customers have come to expect from us.”

The decision to expand into Texas represents a multi-million dollar investment in U.S. manufacturing which compliments its existing supply chain, and is based on the location’s central geography for its direct-to-consumer customers, retail and premium supply partners; providing logistical efficiencies and significant reduction in freight, according to the press release.

“We welcome, yet another California company that sees the benefits that Texas, Waco and McLennan County have to offer,” said Scott Felton, McLennan County Judge. “Hello Bello’s decision to choose Waco for its manufacturing and distribution operations is a testament to our central location, energetic, skilled workforce, lower taxes and reasonable regulations. We are glad to have them joining our corporate ranks and look forward to building a long-lasting relationship.”

The company is the latest to announce expansion plans in Waco.