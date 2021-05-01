Couple captured in unexpected proposal photo at Lake Woodlands found

The photo was snapped on April 18 at 7:41 p.m. The woman who took the unexpected proposal wants to share the photo with the couple.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A couple one Houston-area resident had been searching for after capturing a photo of their proposal has been found!

The Woodlands community had been trying to find the couple in a photo taken at Lake Woodlands. On Saturday, the couple reached out to KHOU 11.

They are high school sweethearts Erica Willard and Damon Holick. The two are getting married June 6, the day of their 6-year anniversary.

HOUSTON!!! 🙌🙌 LOOK WHO WE FOUND!! ❤️❤️ Damon and Erica are the beautiful couple captured in this proposal picture!! We plan to talk to them tonight on @KHOU! Damon says having this photo makes the moment 10X better! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/vHaTJKNCbJ pic.twitter.com/QIgzubzBDp — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) May 1, 2021

“I’ve seen many things on the lake. I’ve seen prom photos, I’ve seen dates, but that was definitely the first time I’ve seen a proposal," the woman who snapped the photo said.

It was 7:41 p.m. April 18 when this moment of an unexpected proposal was captured.

“We had had rain for several days and I absolutely love the sunset. So I was just looking on my balcony and looking at the sunset, and what caught my eye, it was to my left, I just saw this beautiful moment of this couple getting proposed to," she said. "Just the lighting and the fountain, and it just really caught my eye. It was a very romantic special moment, so I was just mesmerized how beautiful it was.”

She's hoping to share the photo with the couple.

“I was hoping maybe I could try to find them and share this moment with them. And hopefully they will be surprised that that moment was captured," she said. "I think it would be just a beautiful photo if it was enlarged and put on a canvas.”