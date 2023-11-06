Helping hand for pets in the street during summer heat

PAAC created a medical care program for pets belonging to the homeless.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For people with a roof over their head, the heat isn't really a worry when it comes to taking care of pets.

However, spending all day outside and trying to protect a pet from the heat can be tough for some.

Anthony Rodriguez and his pup Anastasia met a few months ago. "I was walking down in the park, and she decided to follow me," he explained.

Rodriguez spends his days outside on the streets, day in and day out. However, as soon as he became a dog dad, he told 3NEWS that his number one concern was the heat. He said, "if she's going to be over-heating, I need to keep her cool. Because like I said, they have fur."

Hydration is key. "I give her ice chips or stuff like that, wet her down, take her swimming and stuff like that," Rodriguez said.

Michael Aguilar is also a pet owner, who is experiencing homelessness. "Get some ice, keep her out of the heat, out of the sun," he explained.

They try to keep their dogs in the shade for most of the day.

Rodriguez said he's investing in a wagon in case he needs to go somewhere while the suns out. "I don't like her walking around on the concrete because it's hot, so I'm going to have to," he said.

Just this week, PAAC created a medical care program for pets belonging to the homeless.

Rodriguez added, "they gave her the shots she needed, as well as a lease and some toys."

The program is to offer support to pets in our area.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!