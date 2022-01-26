Here is your chance to donate blood in Central Texas

AdventHealth Central Texas will host a blood drive for Carter BloodCare on Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KILLEEN, Texas — Looking to donate blood? Well here is your chance.

AdventHealth Central Texas, 2201 S Clear Creek Rd in Killeen, will host a blood drive for Carter BloodCare on Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carter BloodCare is a non-profit organization that operates in approximately 50 Texas counties.

“When you donate with Carter BloodCare, that blood is used locally. Essentially your donation could help save the life of someone you know," said Sarah Sooter, wellness coordinator at AdventHealth. “That’s why it is important that as a community, we support each other through blood donations."

According to AdventHealth, those interested in donating should be a least 18 years of age and in generally good health.

All donors will need to present a valid photo ID at the time of donation.

Click here to register in advance.