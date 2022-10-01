If your new year's resolution is to vlog about castles and eccentric characters, Disney Parks has you covered.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — TikTok is the trend that keeps on giving, and now people can make some serious money from it.

If your new year's resolution is to vlog about castles and eccentric characters, Disney Parks has you covered.

The company is hiring two TikTokers, one to work at Disney World in Florida the other at Disneyland in California.

It wants tech savvy individuals to manage its 4.1 million TokTok followers, along with another 4 million from Instagram and Twitter.

So what are they going to do?

Post fun videos revealing hidden details, exclusive guest experiences and team members' perspectives from inside the parks.

If that's not enough, working for Disney has even more perks, including exclusive discounts, affordable childcare and 100% of college tuition at select schools.

