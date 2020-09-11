If you're traveling to DC you need to take a COVID-19 test. Here's the District's updated travel advisory

The order does not apply to Virginia, Maryland, Vermont and Hawaii, Mayor Bowser said during a news conference Monday.

WASHINGTON — Starting Monday, if you are traveling to Washington D.C., you need to take a coronavirus test at least three days before coming to the city, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday.

Travelers making their way to the District need to test negative for COVID-19 before visiting D.C. And if the person is staying in the city for more than three days, they are advised to get retested within three to five days of arrival.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they are advised not to travel to the District, officials said.

Also, visitors who plan to visit D.C. are advised to not travel to the city if they have been in close contact with someone who has been exposed to the virus.

Residents of D.C. who decide to travel outside of the region, excluding Maryland, Virginia and low-risk states, are asked to limit daily activities upon return to the District. They must also either self-quarantine for 14 days or take a COVID-19 test within three to five days of arrival, officials said.

The travel order applies to people coming to the District for non-essential activities. The order does not apply to Virginia, Maryland, Vermont and Hawaii, Bowser said at a news conference on Monday.

Here's the list of high-risk states below (last updated on Nov. 2)

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

High-risk states are states where the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons, D.C. Health Department said.