More appointments for vaccinations to police officer fired after incident with Army officer | Here's what to know for Monday

Start your Monday with these three trending stories.

TEMPLE, Texas — Texas DSHS vaccine scheduler to give more options for vaccination appointments

State allocations of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Central Texas were cut significantly last week, and the new allocation list for this week doesn't list any vaccine for many local counties pharmacies. Some locations may get vaccine though the federal allocations, but those numbers are still not available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services just recently rolled out its Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler. This website will allow users to create a profile that includes their contact information, demographic details, and their preferred days for an appointment. The site will then continually search for the next available appointment within their home county and preferred times.

One officer terminated after traffic stop incident involving Army officer in Windsor, Va.

The Town of Windsor, Virginia broke its silence regarding the traffic stop incident involving two Windsor police officers and an Army Second Lieutenant. The incident occurred on Dec. 5th, 2020.

Army Second Lieutenant Caron Nazario since then has filed a lawsuit. The incident occurred during a traffic stop, in which police pulled Lt. Nazario over for not having a rear plate on his SUV, the lawsuit claims. That lawsuit also goes on to state Lt. Nazario has a temporary plate taped to his back window and that police officers threatened him and his military career.

White House issuing reports on states' infrastructure needs

The Biden White House is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package with the release of state-by-state breakdowns that show the dire shape of roads, bridges, the power grid and housing affordability.