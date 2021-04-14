Baylor Bears parade to Texas DMV: Here's what to know for Wednesday

Catch up with these trending stories.

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Bears parade celebrate NCAA men's National Champion win

Hundreds of Baylor Bears fans lined the streets of Downtown Waco Tuesday evening to catch a glimpse of the new National Champions.

The men's basketball team was honored in a parade hosted by the City of Waco where they also took part.

It started at 6 p.m. at 14th Street where the team, student-athletes, coaches, administrators, invited guests, local city officials and other honorees trekked down Austin Avenue until they reached the outside of Waco City Hall on 3rd Street.

Texans have until April 14 to renew vehicle title

There will be a strict deadline with no grace period after deadline for Texans to complete overdue transactions.

On March 16, 2020, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an order waiving certain vehicle title and registration requirements. That order is set to expire on April 14. After April 14, law enforcement may begin issuing citations to motorists with expired vehicle registrations. There is no grace period after the deadline, according to TxDMV.

Veterans should start getting $1,400 payments Wednesday

Stimulus checks for Veterans Affairs benefit recipients should start showing up in bank accounts Wednesday. The Internal Revenue Service said last week that it was reviewing files from the VA covering individuals who receive benefits but don't normally file a tax return.

Assuming no issues popped up, the IRS said it would start processing the payments and that the majority of would be disbursed electronically and should be received on Wednesday.

Under bill approved by Texas Senate, voters would have to approve police budget cuts

The Texas Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would prevent local governments from cutting their law enforcement budgets without voter approval.

It was the Legislature’s most substantial move yet in a political war over police funding in Texas that was sparked last summer. The in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and fatal police shooting of Mike Ramos in Austin prompted protests against police brutality and racial injustice and strengthened calls to change policing practices, ultimately leading the city of Austin to cut its police budget.

Rapper, Nelly, to perform in Downtown Waco

Two-time Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly is scheduled to perform in Downtown Waco next month.

On May 7, he will be performing at The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill,

511 S 8th St.

The concert starts at 8:30 p.m., but doors open at 7 p.m.