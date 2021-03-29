Baylor's double Elite Eight to Trooper Chad Walker: Here's what to know Monday

Catch up your Monday with these trending stories.

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor basketball hoping to make history

Baylor is the first school since 2017 to have its men's and women's teams play in the Elite Eight in the same season.

Baylor men beat Villanova in the Sweet 16 on Saturday night 62-51 to punch its ticket to the Elite Eight where they will take on Arkansas.

The Lady Bears beat Michigan in overtime with a final score of 78-75 to advance to their 10th Elite 8 where they will take on UConn.

DPS Trooper Chad Walker remains in critical condition.

Walker was shot in the abdomen and head March 26 evening near Mexia and was taken to the hospital where he remains alive and in critical condition.

More than a hundred people met at the Limestone County Courthouse Sunday evening to hold a prayer vigil in support of Walker.

A Gofundme page has already raised more than $64,000 for the Walker family.

All Texans are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

The State of Texas has opened up the coronavirus vaccine to all adults. Some groups will still be prioritized, however, says The Texas Department of State Health Services: