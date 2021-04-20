Fort Hood scholarship to new Bell County vaccine site: Here's what to know Tuesday

Catch up with the latest trending local stories for your Tuesday.

TEMPLE, Texas — Fort Hood non-profit needs scholarship applicants

As the 2020-2021 school year comes to close in a few weeks, applications are being accepted for post-secondary education scholarships through the Central Texas Fort Hood AUSA.

"We don't understand it, we want your applications. We want as many as we possibly can to award the best and brightest," Peter Beronio said.

Beronio said generous donors have helped them raise $55,000 in scholarship money and they have less than 10 applicants with a couple weeks until the deadline.

"Right now we have 55 scholarships to give out and we want to give it all out," Beronio said. "We've been successful every year in giving out all the money raised, and this year is no different."

Deadline to apply is May 1.

New Bell County vaccine site

Bell County is working with California-based company Curative to create two mass vaccination sites in Bell County. One of those sites, located at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen, will begin operation Tuesday.

Curative Texas GM of field operations Jamil Sabbagh told 6 News Monday the company will work to vaccinate up to 500 people a day at each of two drive-thru locations.

Vanessa Guillen gate opens

It was an emotional day for the Guillen family as officials unveiled the Fort Hood gate that's been named in Spc. Vanessa Guillen's honor.