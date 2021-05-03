Here's what you need to know for May 3, 2021

Thank you for waking up with 6 News! Here are four stories you should know for Monday!

TEMPLE, Texas — Good Morning Central Texas! Here's what you need to know for Monday:

Family searching for Killeen man who has been missing for nearly 8 months

Michael Havekost was last seen on Sept.4, 2020 and was reported missing on September 14.

Havekost was staying at the Day N Night Inn off of Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen. His sister, Sarah Holley, said she went to check on him on September 7. After not hearing from him that day or a week later, she filed the missing persons report.

“I hope he’s just lost somewhere and we’ll figure out his way back. He's familiar with Facebook and Instagram and he hasn’t been on any of those,” she said.





Waco man's family seeking justice three years after his murder outside Waco Red Lobster

Saturday marked the third anniversary of Justin Wayne Bible's death.

The local rapper was shot in the parking lot of Red Lobster, located off Loop 340 in Waco in front of the Richland Mall. One man was arrested shortly after but a grand jury ruled not to indict and no arrests have been made since them.





Damon Allen Act reaches house floor

Texas State Trooper Damon Allen was shot and killed by DaBrett Black on Thanksgiving 2017 during a regular traffic stop. Black shot Allen with a long gun before he sped away.

Just five months before, Black had been arrested after ramming his vehicle into a sheriff deputy's car during a chase but got out on bail. Two years before, in 2015, Black beat a Smith County Deputy and attempted to take his gun. He was arrested and charged with a felony that was later reduced to a misdemeanor.





The House voted to decriminalize marijuana last week. Can it pass the Senate?

As the final four weeks of the regular legislative session get underway in Austin, the big question is what lawmakers will and won't accomplish.