Kim Mulkey leaving Lady Bears to Early voting guide: Here's what you should know

Start your Monday with these five trending stories.

TEMPLE, Texas — Kim Mulkey leaving Lady Bears for LSU

Baylor Head Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey accepted the head coaching position for the Louisiana State University Lady Tigers, LSU confirmed Sunday afternoon via Twitter.

Sources told 6 News Mulkey met with her team Sunday afternoon to let them know she was leaving the Lady Bears program.

"Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home," LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said in a release announcing Mulkey's move. "Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life – in the classroom, on the court, and in the community – is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU."

When and where: Central Texas early voting guide

Early voting for the May 1 elections will begin Monday, April 19 and continue until Tuesday, April 27.

Click here, to find a guide to early voting locations and hours our viewing area in Central Texas.

Bell County Curative vaccine sites still running

Bell County is working with California-based company Curative to create two mass vaccination sites in Bell County. One of those sites, located at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen, will begin operation Tuesday.

Curative Texas GM of field operations Jamil Sabbagh told 6 News last week the company will work to vaccinate up to 500 people a day at each of two drive-thru locations. The vaccines are free and the public can sign up for an appointment online.

Central Texas powerhouse singers come together to host vocal workshop

When you put NBC's "The Voice" finalist Rose Short and songwriter and international recording artist Toni Ringgold together, magic happens. And now the two Central Texas powerhouse singers are giving back, helping to make more than just music.



"We are super excited about 'The Voice Within Volume Two Workshop and Masterclass,'” Ringgold said. "Rose and I have been saying we are going to do something together for years. We love music. We love watching each other, and we knew we wanted to get together and make something happen."

Academy Awards winners and losers

The 93rd Academy Awards, the most ambitious award show held during the pandemic, rolled out a red carpet and restored some glamour to the nearly century-old movie institution, but with a radically transformed — and in some ways downsized — telecast.