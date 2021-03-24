All adults eligible for vaccine to Belton Lake risks: Here's what you should know for Wednesday

Catch up on the latest trending stories.

TEMPLE, Texas — All adults eligible for the vaccine

All adults in Texas will be eligible for the vaccine starting March 29. The state says it wants to keep up the momentum of vaccinations as more doses become available. However, some groups will still be prioritized, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Temple ISD to give teachers vaccine

Temple Independent School District will administer 156 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per week for six weeks to fully vaccinate 468 staff members, starting March 24, according to officials.

TISD announced the plan in early March. Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said the district contacted the Bell County Public Health District soon after President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Health and Human services directed states on March 2 to expand vaccine eligibility to people who work in schools and child care operations.

Belton Lake water risks

Even though samples taken from Belton Lake came back positive for toxin levels dangerous to animals, the Bell County Health District said Tuesday the toxins do not pose a health risk for humans.

Earlier this month, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department took samples from the lake at the request of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after reports of dogs dying from water exposure.

Lady Bears to advance in the NCAA tournament

They will advance to their 12th straight Sweet 16. The No. 2 seed Lady Bears won against No. 7 seed Virginia Tech, 90-48, inside the Greehey Arena on the campus of Saint Mary’s.

Waco animal shelter needs your help