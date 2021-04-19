Austin shooter arrest to Vanessa Guillen gate: Here's what you should know

Catch up with the latest trending stories for your Monday.

TEMPLE, Texas — Austin shooter, who killed 3 people Sunday, has been tentatively identified by police

Three people were killed in a shooting in northwest Austin Sunday morning, officials confirmed. The suspect, a former Austin-area detective, remained missing for many hours, though police believed this was an isolated domestic situation and there was no risk to the general public.

Police announced Monday morning that suspect Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, was arrested in the Manor area after officials received two 911 calls about a man walking along US 290. Officials said he was armed.

Vanessa Guillen gate to unveiled

A Fort Hood gate that's being named in honor of Spc. Vanessa Guillen will be unveiled Monday afternoon, nearly a year after her disappearance.

The gate will be unveiled at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Rancier Avenue and Fort Hood Street. It leads to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, where Guillen served.

Her family helped with the gate's design and will be in attendance during the unveiling. Afterward, they plan to hold a news conference.

'Welcome to Killeen' sign raises safety concerns

Some residents say that the city should make changes to, and around, the 'Welcome to Killeen' sign to avoid future crashes.

An 18-year-old crashed into the Welcome to Killeen sign and died on Friday morning.