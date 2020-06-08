Public viewing for Herman Cain to be held today, private service to follow tomorrow

The former businessman and one-time Republican presidential candidate passed away last week.

ATLANTA — A public viewing will be held Thursday evening for Herman Cain in Atlanta, before a private service is held tomorrow.

The viewing will be held at the Alfonso Dawson Mortuary in west Atlanta, located along MLK Jr. Dr. SW, a short ways from I-285. It will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The mortuary says that a private family service will be held tomorrow beginning at 11 a.m., which will be streamed online at a website set up for his services.

Following his death last week a message was posted to his Twitter account asking for donations to a scholarship fund in his name in lieu of flowers.

"Obviously, we appreciate and thank you all for the outpouring of support but, in lieu of flowers, Herman's family requests donations to:

Cain Scholarship Fund

C/O Antioch Baptist Church North

540 Cameron M Alexander Blvd NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

In memory of HC”

Cain, a former business executive and one-time Republican presidential candidate turned conservative commentator, died at 74 last week following complications from an extended battle with COVID-19.

The Morehouse graduate had just started hosting a new show on Newsmax TV. This came after he left FOX News as a contributor to head a Super PAC.

Cain began his business career climbing the corporate ladder at Pillsbury and then Burger King. He was most known to many as CEO of Godfather's Pizza.

After his death, President Donald Trump remembered him as a "wonderful man and a dear friend of mine."

"I got to know him very well, and unfortunately, he passed away from the thing called the China virus, and we send our prayers to Herman's great wife, Gloria, wonderful family," the president said.

Gov. Brian Kemp also took to Twitter to offer his condolences. He said Cain⁩ "was an unwavering patriot, a conservative stalwart & a deeply wise, thoughtful man who lived the American Dream. He was truly one of a kind & his loss is devastating to many, including our family. Please pray for his loved ones, friends & colleagues."

Dan Calabrese, a contributor to the conservative commentary that featured on his website, wrote in a message: "He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward."