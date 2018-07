City Councilman Kurt Krakowian officially stepped down from his office at noon Friday, July 13.

In a statement, Krakowian wrote his resignation came in response to a "frivolous complaint" that was being filed in regards to a Facebook message to one of his "male Facebook friends which also works for the city."

He also apologized to Katie Allgood and Cassie Muske, calling both women "very smart" and wishing them well in their careers.

