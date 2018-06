The City of Hewitt is the third best place to live in Texas, according to SmartTravel.tips. The self-described "savvy traveler" website cites the average income of families and the low cost of living as major factors in their determination. It also points out that Hewitt is home to several manufacturing and agricultural industries. Hewitt's low crime rate also came into play.

Beating out Hewitt were New Territory in Fort Bend County and Fredericksburg, which came in first.

